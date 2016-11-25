Young questions Ramdeen’s $3m briefs

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, has raised questions involving the collection of an alleged $3 million in State briefs by attorney Gerald Ramdeen under the former People’s Partnership government.

Young also called on Ramdeen, an Opposition Senator, to tell the nation who rented the Hyatt Hotel for him where he held a joint press conference recently with attorney Wayne Sturge to talk about the country’s crime statistics which turned out to be bogus.

He said the payments to Ramdeen, some of which were approved by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, were now engaging the attention of the Government, while the investigation into “Prisongate” was still ongoing.

Holding a wad of invoices allegedly submitted by Ramdeen under the then PP administration for legal services provided.

Young, at a public meeting in St James on Wednesday, admitted while he earned $1.9 million for legal services rendered in Udecott’s commission of enquiry, over a six-month period, he called on Ramdeen to explain how “he amassed $3 million of our taxpaying money” in three invoices.

Waving one invoice, Young said Ramdeen, who was a junior lawyer ,was asked to draft a statement of case in one matter, which should not have “cost taxpayers more than $250,000 at a high level.”

However, Young said Ramdeen charged for a statement of case and attending conferences with Queen’s Counsel “$1 million” which was approved by the then AG.

“So Senator Ramdeen tell the population who rent the Hyatt for you to have a press conference. Ramdeen tell me about the $1 million invoice. Another case to go to the CJJ... so my boy (Ramdeen) gone to the CJJ... opps...! approve by Anand Ramlogan. Let me tell you how much he charged to go to the CJJ. Junior counsel fee on brief. I was junior counsel for plenty matters in my life and it take me a year to earn the fees he earned in one matter.”

Young said Ramdeen earned $1,150,000.

“Two matters — one for drafting a statement of case and one for going to the CJJ and speaking to Queen’s Counsel — was $2, 150,000.”

Young said for perusing all documentation relevant to the investment of X and drafting an opinion and recommending legal action against former board members “$200,000” was charged.

He added: “To draft a pre-action protocol letter and “a conference” a fee of $50,000 was submitted while another $50,000 bill was charged for taking instructions.

“Drafting a claim form and statement of case. In this one he charged $200 (000). Fee on brief as junior counsel on defendant’s application to strike out an interlocutory application $250 (000).”

In all, Young said, the bill amounted to $750,000.

“You know how much a junior counsel should really charge for this work.... $250,000 max,” he added.

Ramdeen did not respond to a voice message on his phone yesterday.