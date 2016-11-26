Brace for more rain—ODPM

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) was last night bracing for reports of flooding as more rainfall was forecast.

Confirming all regional corporations remained on stand-by last night to respond to requests for help, ODPM chief executive officer Dr Stephen Ramroop urged citizens to pay close attention to weather advisories and monitor rising waters in flood-prone areas.

In a bulletin yesterday, the ODPM advised of the risk of riverine flooding as the forecast bulletin by the Meteorological Office indicated that T&T would continue to experience overcast conditions with rainfall activity and thunder showers.

The Met Office said the adverse conditions were linked to the presence of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). Inclement weather was forecasted to continue until today.

To add to the inconvenience yesterday, there was an accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway involving a PTSC bus which blocked two lanes on the eastbound lanes resulting in traffic being at a standstill for hours during morning rush-hour. Two trucks also collided near the Divali Nagar site on the southbound lane but there were no fatalities in either accident.

In its latest flood bulletin at 6 pm, the Met Service said although there had been a decrease in rainfall throughout the day more showers were likely last night.

It stated that the Caroni River was near critical levels during high tide yesterday at 1.36 pm. High tide is forecasted at 2.17 am today and can impede the quick runoff in some low-lying areas.

Assuring citizens that corporation personnel were ready to act in the event of an emergency, Ramroop said there was also the possibility that landslides could occur.

As lead coordinator of emergency management, Ramroop said the ODPM would continue to work closely with key stakeholders including the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Municipal Corporations’ Disaster Management Units (DMUs).

Preliminary reports of flooding yesterday were received from areas including Sangre Grande, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Port-of-Spain, Mafeking, La Vega, Matura and Chase Village. The ODPM urged citizens to contact their Customer Care Centre at 511, 911 or 211 in Tobago, to request help or report flooding.

While many social media users posted pictures of flood waters covering South Quay, Port-of-Spain, early yesterday, the ODPM said flood waters had receded quite quickly in the capital.

One Facebook user wrote, “One question....what will happen to our sweet T&T if a natural disaster should take place? Rain fall all night, all morning no taxi don’t want to work...major traffic jam and people on the road like rain flies.”

The early morning rains also led to the cancellation of a public outreach campaign which was scheduled to take place on the Brian Lara Promenade.

CITIZEN WARNING

Citizens have been urged to to take the necessary precautions to preserve life and property by placing furniture and appliances on elevated ground and keeping sand bags easily accessible; continuously monitoring the river levels in their area; placing important documents in a waterproof bag; remaining inside until water levels subside and venturing outside only when it is confirmed safe; avoiding driving/walking through flood waters; and remaining cautious and vigilant when walking /driving along hillsides or in landslide prone areas.