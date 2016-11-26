Max in hospital

Former president George Maxwell Richards, 84, has been warded at a private hospital after suffering a mild stroke on Wednesday.

Richards was taken to WestShore Medical Hospital, in Cocorite, by his wife Jean Ramjohn-Richards and his daughter Maxine on Wednesday.

It was shortly before 9 am when Ramjohn-Richards, a doctor, observed that Richards appeared to be ill. He was taken to the medical institution for attention and remained in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) — a specialised cardiac intensive care unit (CICU) for patients suffering from heart attacks, unstable angina, cardiac dysrhythmia and (in practice) various other cardiac conditions that require continuous monitoring and treatment.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he wished the former Head of State a speedy recovery.

Theron Boodan, communications adviser to President Anthony Carmona, said his office was not aware of Richards’ illness.

Boodan said he was sure Carmona would visit Richards as soon as he was informed.

He expressed best wishes for Richards’ speedy recovery.

Richards served two consecutive terms as president from 2003 to 2013.

Richards will celebrate his 85th birthday on Thursday.

Almost two weeks ago a false report surfaced on the Internet claiming that Richards had died.

The report was dismissed by Ramjohn-Richards