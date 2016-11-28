EBC: Administrative error blamed for relocation of two polling divisions

An administrative error by a Returning Officer has been blamed for the relocation of two polling divisions in the electoral district of California/Pt Lisas.



The Elections and Boundaries Commission's Chief Election Officer Ramesh Nanan, in a statement, said polling division 3185 and 3190 were relocated to the Esperanza Presbyterian Primary School and the Dow Village Government Primary Government School respectively.



The Commission apologised for any inconvenience caused, and asks that affected electors be guided accordingly.



Earlier, Ramchand Rajbal, one of the candidates contesting the seat for the (UNC) said the relocation of the polling stations caused voters to get angry and some were refusing to vote.



Rajbal said voting had to be stopped after 6 am to facilitate the movement of the entire polling day staff, including polling agents, to different locations.



Rajbal said he was disappointed with the EBC and their decision not to have the polling stations reverted to their original locations.



The electoral district falls in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.