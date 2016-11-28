Hosein confident of Chaguanas, Mayaro victory

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein is confident that the People's National Movement (PNM) can seize the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation from the United National Congress (UNC) when polls close later today.



Both regions have been strongholds for the UNC but Hosein said he was confident that with the campaign run in those areas, the PNM can win.



Speaking with the media after voting at the San Fernando Central Secondary School this morning, Hosein said, "I have walked and campaigned in Chaguanas and I could not believe the kind of support the PNM has received there.



I walked in Charlieville and it was really amazing how people were coming out and wanting to meet you and wanting to be a part of the process."



Hosein said voting today has been smooth and voters have been coming out.



"They are trickling now. People usually come out early and late. During the day, normally it is very slow."



He said the violence that occurred in the run-up to the elections was quite unfortunate, but believes citizens are more conscious now. As the former San Fernando mayor, he said he was confident that the PNM would win all nine districts San Fernando City Corporation.



The PNM has already won the Mon Repos/Navet district with the UNC candidate withdrawing his nomination because of ill health.