PTSC GM reinstated

General Manager of the Public Transport Service Commission has been reinstated 48 hours after he was sent on administrative leave.

A statement from the Ministry of Works and Transport on Monday announced that Ronald Forde has been reinstated immediately to his post.

A report in the Sunday Guardian said Forde was sent on leave four days after he appeared before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament where he said the State-owned company intended to approach Cabinet for an increase in bus fares.

There were reports that the decision to send him on leave, which coincided with the expiration of his contract, was related to his statement in Parliament. Forde's employment contract ends on February 28, next year.

Commenting on the situation on Sunday, Forde said : "I only told the truth. We have to look at the input into the serive and I had to be factual and truthful." He warned other senior officials appearing before the JSC to be careful of their words.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said on Saturday that he was unaware that Forde had been sent on leave and requested a report.