Shot candidate confident of victory

From his hospital bed at the San Fernando General Hospital where he is recovering from a bullet to his chest, independent candidate in the local government election, Victor Roberts, said on Monday he was ready to represent the Palo Seco electoral district in the Siparia Regional Corporation.

"He sent a message that he is confident he will be elected and he is ready to serve, " Reverend Knolly Marshall, Roberts' campaign manager said in a telephone interview earlier today.

Marshall said, "since he was shot on Saturday, he told me not to stop the campaign, but to continue with all the plans we had. Yesterday evening, he said he is getting stronger and is ready to represent the Palo Seco Electoral district."

Robert's wife, Leemoy Roberts who is manning the campaign office at Palo Seco Junction, said a lot of people were passing by asking about his health and pledging support for him.

"Things are going good. We are getting a lot of positive response," she said.

Siparia police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Roberts during a motorcade in Santa Flora on Saturday.

Roberts was shot around 5.45 pm on Saturday while sitting in the tray of pick-up van during a motorcade in the Santa Flora area.

There is a three-way fight for Palo Seco. Roberts is challenging Christine Neptune of the People's National Movement (PNM) and Abigail Alexis of the United National Congress (UNC).