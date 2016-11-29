PNM and UNC contemplate

The leadership of the PNM and the Opposition UNC are to meet with their respective teams soon to decide on chairmen and mayors for the regional corporations which their party won in Monday’s Local Government elections.

PNM party chairman Franklin Khan told the T&T Guardian the party has “internal processes which must be followed, we will meet later this week.”

Of the 12 nominees for aldermen on the Port-of-Spain City Corporation there are seven women. Party insiders refused to speculate on whether a woman would emerge as mayor of the city, telling the Guardian “the person who holds that portfolio is the Political Leader and Prime Minister.”

The lists of aldermen for the PNM in the 14 corporations were formulated after consultation with the executive of the various constituencies and was submitted to the EBC as is required by law before the Local Government election.

But the decision on mayor, chairman, deputy mayor and vice chairman will be up to the Political Leader and the leadership team which includes the party’s deputy political leaders, the chairman and the public relations officer.

In San Fernando, the list of aldermen includes Fayard Hosein, the brother of Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein, as well as former deputy mayor Junia Regrello and five women.

Former Point Fortin mayor Clyde Paul is on the list of aldermen submitted by the party to the EBC. But party sources said it is “unlikely that Paul would get the nod from the Political Leader for the chairmanship in Point Fortin.” Paul has been charged with driving under the influence.

Chairman of the UNC David Lee said the party will also meet soon to discuss the selection of chairmen. The UNC has asked for a recount in Sangre Grande North. Lee said they will await the outcome of that recount before taking any decision.

Party sources also said that it is more than likely that Gopaul Boodhan will be retained as mayor of Chaguanas because “he did a good job and there is still a lot more work to be done.” The list of aldermen for the borough includes former mayor Orlando Nagessar.

Party insiders noted that former chairman of the Couva, Tabaquite, Talparo Regional Corporation, Henry Awong, may not be returned. The UNC executive will decide on the chairman but insiders tell us “we may put somebody different. The issue with him is management.” UNC party organiser Ravi Ratiram is on the list of aldermen for the corporation.

Two former ministers Chandresh Sharma and Glen Ramadharsingh are on the list of aldermen for Siparia. Sharma was appointed Local Government minister in May 2010 when the UNC-led People’s Partnership government came to power. He was subsequently shifted to the ministry of Tourism.

Sharma resigned as Tourism minister in 2014 when police launched an investigation into an assault charge made against him, Ramadharsingh was dismissed as minister of the People following allegations of disorderly conduct on board a Caribbean Airlines flight in March 2014.

Party insiders say neither man might “want to get back into the politics at this time.”

Ramadharsingh is pursuing a law degree and sources tell us he is hardly likely to want to take up any political post at this time.

There are ten aldermen on the list for the Princes Town Corporation which includes two former ministers Clifton de Coteau and Reeza Mohammed.

Councillors, aldermen and chairman we are told may be in place at the various corporations by the end of the week. There is one recount for Sangre Grande North and then the EBC has to determine the aldermen for each corporation. Once that is done chairmen and mayors as well as their deputies will be elected and the corporations can begin their work.