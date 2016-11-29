Still no bail for Trini Muslim back from Venezuela

Wade Charles will have to spend another night in prison because his bail documents were still being processed yesterday.

This was confirmed by Umar Abdullah, head of the Islamic Front, who said checks were still being done on documents submitted to the Justice of the Peace at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday, after Charles was granted $120,000 bail with clerk of the peace approval.

Charles, 41, a father of ten, was arrested at the Piarco International Airport last Friday, after he and four other Trinidadian Muslim men returned home after spending two years in a Venezuelan jail on suspicion of terrorism. The charges were subsequently dropped on August 27.

Charles, however, was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Piarco and on Monday he appeared before Second Court Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay.

The charges allege that between 2011 and 2013, he fraudulently converted for his own use $279,972 entrusted to him by Ganesh Jaglal as a downpayment to purchase and import a ten-tonne truck from Japan for Jaglal.

He was granted bail on the condition that he reports to the San Fernando Police Station twice a week and told to return to court on December 22.

Abdullah, Charles’ mother Gloria Charles and other relatives were at the court trying to arrange bail, but due to the time constraints as a result of the elections on Monday the documents were not processed. When contacted yesterday, Abdullah said: “When I spoke to the JP they were still doing the search on the documents. We are disappointed but hopefully we will get through tomorrow (today).”

He said he spoke with Charles and he was doing well.