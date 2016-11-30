Flooding, landslides hit East Trinidad

Heavy overnight rainfall battered East Trinidad, tearing off the roofs of homes and causing landslides Tuesday morning.

Early reports indicate that the roofs of at least 11 homes in Matelot were torn off by strong winds.

Boats have reportedly sunk due to rough seas and several parts of Matelot saw landslides across main roads, making it impassable for residents.

There are also reports of flooding in Sangre Grande and Paria.

More information as this story develops.