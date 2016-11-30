The son of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Deodat Dulalchan has been ordered to serve 100 hours of community service on a drunk driving charge.

This means no conviction will be recorded against him.

Dale Dulalchan, 32, a plant operator, of Felicity, pleaded guilty to the charge before Chaguanas Second Court Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally.

The father of one was arrested and charged on October 22 by PC Mohammed after failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In asking for leniency, attorney Shiva Boodoo said Dulalchan was remorseful. He said Dulalchan grew up in a strict discipline home as his father is a high ranking police officer.

Presenting testimonials from Dulalchan’s employer, a church and temple, Boodoo said his client also completed an Arrive Alive programme.

If he fails to complete the community service, Dulalchan will be fined $5,000 or serve 12 months in jail.