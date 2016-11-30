You are here

No conviction for cop's son

Sascha Wilson
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
...100 hours of community service for DUI

The son of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Deodat Dulalchan has been ordered to serve 100 hours of community service on a drunk driving charge.

This means no conviction will be recorded against him.

Dale Dulalchan, 32, a plant operator, of Felicity, pleaded guilty to the charge before Chaguanas Second Court Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally.

 The father of one was arrested and charged on October 22 by PC Mohammed after failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

 In asking for leniency, attorney Shiva Boodoo said Dulalchan was remorseful. He said Dulalchan grew up in a strict discipline home as his father is a high ranking police officer.

Presenting testimonials from Dulalchan’s employer, a church and temple, Boodoo said his client also completed an Arrive Alive programme.

If he fails to complete the community service, Dulalchan will be fined $5,000 or serve 12 months in jail.

