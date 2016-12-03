COP abandoned by ‘greedy’ UNC

Chairman of the Congress of the People, Jameson Bahadur says the people in T&T are not ready for change and this is the reason why his party failed to win any seats in last week’s local government elections.

In an interview with the T&T Sunday Guardian, Bahadur said the party had plans to meet with its losing candidates yesterday to discuss the results.

His initial feelings, however, was that the voting population was comfortable with the two larger political parties.

“Here it is I went up for my seat, I lived in my area 45 years, I have shown people many things I had done in my community, but I did not win. They weren’t voting for persons, they were voting for party.”

The COP sent forward six candidates in the Tunapuna/Piarco region and won none of the seats. In 2013, the COP won three districts, two in Tunapuna/Piarco and one in San Fernando.

This year, the People’s National Movement (PNM) won seven regional corporations, while the United National Congress (UNC) won six corporations. Both parties tied in the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

“In 2013, it was a combination, it wasn’t the UNC alone or the COP alone, the elections were fought together. That’s why we won those seats,” Bahadur said.

He said this year the UNC held back.

“It didn’t happen this time. I don’t know. As far as I know, they set up a meeting and a half an hour before we were supposed to meet with the UNC, the UNC said they could not meet.

“I know Mr Ramadhar wrote a letter to Kamla (Persad-Bissessar, Opposition leader) and still the UNC did not show up for the meeting. They wanted to do it on their own.”

Bahadur said the COP had asked for six seats out of 16 in the Tunapuna/Piarco corporation.

“Two or three weeks after they competed for the whole 16 seats because they felt they could win the whole corporation. It was selfishness and greed and ungratefulness because we stuck with them as the People’s Partnership for the whole five years.”

He said aside from the UNC’s abandonment, he was trying to understand what people wanted.

“People didn’t vote. It clearly shows me that the population isn’t looking for someone who can do something for them although they complain. I have taken a back seat. I am going to watch and see.”