Health Ministry committed to fighting HIV/Aids

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to the local fight against HIV/Aids by signalling intentions to access funding set aside by the US Government through the President’s Emergency Plan For Aids Relief (PEPFAR) to assist countries globally and help save the lives of those suffering from the disease.

Disclosing this during a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Port-of-Spain, yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said what was required had now transcended the ministry’s reach.

He said it needed a national, holistic and concerted effort by all stakeholders, hence its natural return to the Office of the Prime Minister which spearheaded the public drive on Thursday to educate and increase awareness among the masses.

Revealing that T&T had signed onto the UN Aids 90-90-90 challenge to achieve certain goals by 2020, Deyalsingh said it included ensuring that 90 per cent of a country’s population would know their status by that date; of which 90 per cent should be on anti-retroviral drugs if they are confirmed; and 90 per cent of this number should have their viral load down to be considered HIV/Aids free.

Pledging to work with local and international stakeholders to fund efforts, Deyalsingh said, “We will need every dollar in the fight against HIV/Aids.”

Commending the workers attached to the Queen’s Park Counselling Centre (QPCC), Deyalsingh said the fight was kept alive by these dedicated persons all through the year.

Deputy Director, HIV/Aids Coordinating Unit, Dr Ayanna Sebro confirmed the QPCC’s strategic goals were aligned with the UN goals.

Adding that they had recorded a 15 per cent decline in new cases, she said they were also aiming to reduce mother-to-child transmission and increase the number of persons accessing anti-retroviral drugs.

With 11,500 persons confirmed to be living with the virus in T&T, Sebro said there were now 64 testing sites scattered across both islands.

She later said the male-to-female ratio of new cases was equal, with the majority of cases presenting in persons between the ages of 15 and 49.

Assuring the nation that availability of anti-retroviral drugs was on the ministry’s priority list for the national formulary, Deyalsingh said 40 per cent of the ministry’s drugs budget went towards procuring oncology medicine while the second major allocation in the budget was assigned to HIV/Aids.

He said efforts to standardise the drugs being prescribed could help Government save TT $100 million, which could be sustained if they sourced the medication through Paho.

ABOUT PEPFAR

The US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) is the US Government initiative to help save the lives of those suffering from HIV/Aids around the world.

This historic commitment is the largest by any nation to combat a single disease internationally

AWAITING RESULTS

Minister Deyalsingh said they are still awaiting results to confirm if T&T had in fact recorded its second birth of a baby diagnosed with microcephaly which could be directly linked to the Zika virus.

He confirmed the birth earlier this week but yesterday said they were yet to receive confirmed blood reports on whether or not it was as a result of Zika or due to genetic factors.

Deyalsingh said they were collaborating with the Caribbean Public Health Agency on the case. He promised to update the nation when the results were received.