Sister to police: Don’t treat the missing like the forgotten

VALDEEN SHEARS-NEPTUNE

​She hopes that he got to play football. That he continued to run track and field. That he wears medals and proudly raises trophies wherever he might be. This is the heartfelt wish of one sister who lost her younger brother ten years ago.

For 26-year-old Folade “Kesi” Kenyatta, only faith has kept her going for the last decade.

“I would be broken in spirit if I didn’t have my faith that one day he will come back to us,” she said as tears ran down her cheeks.

Kenyatta’s brother Ezenachi, who she fondly called “Makey”, was just 15 years old when he disappeared on April 29, 2006.

She said he had gone to the market that day to purchase food items and returned, but left to go back to San Juan and was never seen again.

“‘Kizzy, ah gone’, were his last words to me. Maybe that’s why I feel such a connection to him to this day. I probably was the last family member he spoke to on that day,” she recalled.

He was a Form Three student at the Russel Latapy Secondary School at the time and had brought home several medals and trophies in track and field. He also played football.

Kenyatta said what still has the family confused is that Makey had no issues at school and did not have any altercations with anyone in the village.

Kenyatta comes from a family of seven siblings, two girls and five boys. However, only three of them grew up with their mother at Morvant, Laventille.

Although they lived with their mom, she was self-employed and earned enough as a vendor to provide them with a happy home.

Additionally, Kenyatta said, their father contributed to their upbringing until they were all young adults.

She said the family fell apart when her brother went missing. His name is never spoken aloud among them.

But she never stopped believing. Kenyatta celebrates his birthday every year on January 3 by posting a passport-sized photo of him on her Facebook page. She does the same thing every year to mark the anniversary of his disappearance.

Kenyatta recalled jokingly how he held her secrets, would threaten to expose her when they fell out, but would never do so.

She knows that had he not vanished, he would have been a fiercely loyal and protective brother.

Their father, she said, had changed his name before their births and adopted Africanism. As a result they all carry powerful African names.

Ezenachi, she said, means “the king rules” and originated from West Africa.

Family heartlessly pranked

Shortly after his disappearance, Kenyatta said Makey’s $50 mobile phone was answered by a woman who said she had “bought the phone for $60 from a piper.”

Kenyatta tried questioning the woman further, but she hung up. Several calls to the phone after that went unanswered. She was only 16 at the time and vividly remembered going to the Morvant Police Station to place the report. Nothing came out of it.

As far as she could tell, it was as if their mother had gone into shock and denial. To date, she has never sat them down and spoken about him, the police or the investigation. As a result, Kenyatta could not provide the name of any officers who would have been assigned her brother’s case.

It was torturous, she recalled, watching her mother jump into their family car and drive off to various locations whenever people called and said they had sighted Makey. She would also traverse the streets of Port-of-Spain looking among the city’s street children, hoping to find her son.

The family was even told he was seen as far as south Trinidad.

“One time, two years ago, we went up on a popular talk show and someone called in and said they had seen him in San Juan eating out of a dustbin. I think it was just cruel that people could do that without having proof it was him,” she said.

Wiping away fresh tears, Kenyatta said she will give anything to see her brother again.

“I want him to know that we are not vex with him. If he left or was taken from us for whatever reason, we just want him back home. He is missed and loved so much by so many,” she said.

To people who chose to leave their families without warning, Kenyatta called on them to act more responsibly and with sensitivity to those who are left to grieve. She also urged the police to stop treating the missing like the forgotten.

MORE INFO

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ezenachi “Makey” Kenyatta, can contact the Morvant Police Station at 624-3737/627-0875; Anti-Kidnapping Unit at 623-6793 or call the family at 346-5845.