Chambers upset at lack of patrols for Christmas

Two business groups are not satisfied with the police presence in their shopping districts during what is considered to be the busiest period for the year.

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud and president of San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett yesterday expressed disappointment at the lack of a police presence in the two main shopping areas so far for the season, and are calling on the authorities to rectify the situation.

In a telephone yesterday, Aboud said there had been a “drop out of interest” by the police when it came to securing the capital.

Describing the little or no presence of police as unfortunate, he said he cannot understand the reasoning behind the decision.

He remained hopeful, however, that within the next few days it would change. As though ready to challenge anyone to question his statements, Aboud said his remarks were being made given the data available.

“We have observed a lack of interest in Port-of-Spain by the police authorities, that’s all we would like to say at his time. They (the police) would know exactly what we are talking about.

“We are hopeful that they will understand that our comments are not based upon any emotional or personal issues but purely based on the data,” Aboud said, adding he hoped the police would take a renewed interest in Port-of-Spain for the remainder of the Christmas season.

His statements come on the heels of an incident on Henry Street last Thursday, which resulted in two men being shot during an attack in broad daylight in which a woman is also said to have pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Meanwhile, Bartlett said she too had not seen the usual presence of joint army/police patrol and cannot understand the reason for this.

“What has worked for us (previously) should continue to work for us. Over the last decade, joint army and police patrols have worked for us and it kept away crime.”

She added that having the patrols act as a deterrent against the criminal element. Bartlett said her members were noticing trends where a lot of people were coming to San Fernando and “scoping out “ situations and that can be “frightening.”

Calling for the joint police and army patrol to be put in place, she suggested that the police authorities “not try to re-invent the wheel,” when it came to security for San Fernando.

