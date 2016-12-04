Suspect held in cop’s shooting

A 30-year-old La Horquetta man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the shooting of police constable Hakeem Blake.

The man, police said, rented the vehicle used in the shooting of Blake last Thursday in Sangre Grande.

Police said Blake, 27, was approached by two men who opened fire on him as he stood along the Eastern Main Road, Guaico, around noon on December 1.

Blake, who is attached to the Sangre Grande Task Force, was shot in both legs and was taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital, where he remains warded in a stable condition.

The car in which the shooters arrived in and left was a grey Nissan Tiida, which was later found abandoned in the Brazil area.

The manhunt to arrest the two shooters, led by Supt Robert Phillip of the Eastern Division and members of the Guard and Emergency Branch is still ongoing and police believe their arrests will come soon.