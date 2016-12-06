35 families stranded in Brasso Seco

Secretary of the Brasso Seco Paria Village Council Winston Maraj said yesterday that 35 families in the far-flung community were still trapped in their homes, following last week’s torrential rains last which triggered a series of landslides and left a trail of destruction.

Maraj said he was upset by the slow response from the authorities in providing relief supplies to residents who have been affected by the landslides.

“I am furious, it’s a sad state up here,” Maraj said in a telephone interview.

Maraj said several areas of Madamas Road had been covered by fallen trees, electricity poles, rocks and heaps of dirt, as a result of a chain of landslides.

Yesterday, Maraj said villagers banded together to help at least 15 affected families living there, which was hardest hit.

Madamas Road which ends in the forest is located a few miles from Matelot, where hundreds were cut off from the rest of the country by landslides and broken bridges.

But in response outgoing chairman of the corporation Edwin Gooding said the members of the T&T Defence Force moved in yesterday with heavy equipment to clear the roads that had become inaccessible.

Gooding denied that those affected were being neglected.

“That is not my information. My information from the corporation’s disaster management unit who are up there right now told me that everyone has been reached. I understand the anxiety of these people. When it comes to clearing of the roads that is not my expertise. I have to leave it to the engineers to decide when they are going to do things.”

He said clearing of Madamas Road, which began Monday, continued yesterday.

Maraj said at Paria Bay Road, Maraj said 15 families were also stranded, while a few residents of De Nobriega and Brasso Seco Roads could not get out.

All together, Maraj said 35 families were “trapped” and needed help.

He said several parts of these roadways were blocked and the only way in or out was by foot.

Maraj said he was grateful that outgoing Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon had delivered bottled water, canned goods and food items yesterday. But added that it was distressing that they lacked sufficient resources to drop off supplies to the affected homes that had been cut off from the village.

“These items have to be taken in by hand because the roads are impassable. We have to clear the roads first which would take a few days.

Maraj said he wondered why so much attention was paid to Matelot and Grand Riviere, while their community was left in the wilderness.

“Whatever games they are playing, tell them, forget their games and let us get real. Is people’s lives they are playing with.”

About Brasso Seco

Brasso Seco which is an agricultural based community has a population of 300 located about 45 minutes drive from Arima.

This quiet village once made its living from growing cocoa and other crops.

Today, it has reinvented itself as a low-key base for nature lovers in search of hiking and bird-watching.