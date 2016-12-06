Garbage pile-up hits downtown PoS

Outgoing mayor of the Port-of-Spain City Corporation, Keron Valentine, says he intends to deal with issues raised by sanitation workers before he demits office next week.

Valentine said it would be unfair to the incoming mayor and executive if he failed to act and “remove” the burden industrial action by the garbage collectors had created.

The workers embarked on work-to-rule action two weeks ago after complaining of the cramped and inadequate conditions at the office situated at Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo Road, for the past year.

Valentine said as a result of the industrial action, there had been a fall-out in the collection of garbage in the last two weeks.

The situation escalated, he said, over the weekend, resulting in garbage pile-ups throughout the capital and environs.

He said the corporation’s executive and the Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU), which represented the affected workers, had reached an “impasse.”

Valentine said while political appointees often refrained from getting involved in such situations, he could not stand by and watch as businessmen and residents were affected.

Pressed to say how he was addressing the situation, Valentine said, “Private contractors have been brought on to augment the strength of the workers but I have spoken to the union and dialogue is ongoing.”

Vice president of the union, Michael Prentice, has complained of a lack of proper changing rooms for female employees as well as lunchroom facilities for all workers.

Prentice said while workers are prepared to report for duty and discharge their responsibilities, the conditions must be improved for the workforce in order to ensure their comfort.