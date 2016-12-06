Listen more, talk less

Keep close to constituents, don’t get vexed with anybody —and always answer your phone.

This was the advice given by Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein to newly-sworn in Port-of-Spain councillors yesterday.

“God gives you two ears and one mouth—listen more and talk less and get the job done,” he said.

Hosein was speaking briefly at the swearing-in ceremony at the Port-of-Spain City Corporation. Twelve councillors who were elected in the recent local government polls, took the oath of office.

Hosein, a former mayor of San Fernando, said he had travelled the road that new councillors are embarking on.

“It was a real struggle.”

He said he served in local government for 40 years in every department of the field. Hosein assured Government would give councils the necessary resources and would ensure local government reform, takes place. He said this should be achieved very soon.

Hosein related that when he was a councillor he walked his area—Les Efforts/Cipero—every three months. He said that was the secret of his success.

“Every three months I’d walk house to house, so much that the children knew me. Once, a day I was walking a child called out to his parents, ‘Mammy, mammy, look the PNM man come back again.’”

Advising councillors to keep in close contact with residents of the areas they served, he said, he would not want people to feel— as some say—that politicians only come round at election time.

“Be humble at all times, you can’t get vexed with anybody. Answer your phone. You don’t want to anger anybody as people have expectations. You all have asked to serve, so you have to serve the people...have consultations at all levels and things will work out.”

He said councillors are the first contact of government and the power was in the hands of local government officials.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young told councillors Government was counting on them to deliver.

“Serve every citizen, live up to the national anthem’s motto — every creed and race find an equal place.”

Young said local government reform legislation would be presented in the first quarter of 2017.