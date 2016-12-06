Although there have been several threats made to the Alexis family, relatives said yesterday there would be no reprisals for the murder of Mervyn Alexis, 46, the younger brother of reputed gang...
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks T&T
Published:
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked parts of T&T this evening, with the epicentre located just 16 kilometers from Scarborough.
According to preliminary reports from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre automatic update, the tremors were felt around 5.42 pm.
The depth of the earthquake was 29 kilometres.
