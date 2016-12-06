You are here

Home

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks T&T

Adrienne Warber
Published: 
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Photo courtesy UWI Seismic Research Centre.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked parts of T&T this evening, with the epicentre located just 16 kilometers from Scarborough.

According to preliminary reports from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre automatic update, the tremors were felt around 5.42 pm.

The depth of the earthquake was 29 kilometres.

News