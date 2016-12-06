An accident at the corner of the O'meara Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway has left six people dead.
No Tsunami warning for T&T
Published:
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
The UWI Seismic Research Centre has confirmed that Trinidad & Tobago is not under a tsunami warning or tsunami watch at this time.
In a scientific advisory, posted on the centre's Facebook page, the centre reminded citizens that it was the only official source of information for earthquakes and tsunami's in the ENgllish Speaking Caribbean,
The advisory said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had not sent any warning.
