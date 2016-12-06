You are here

No Tsunami warning for T&T

Published: 
Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Image courtesy Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre

The UWI Seismic Research Centre has confirmed that Trinidad & Tobago is not under a tsunami warning or tsunami watch at this time.

In a scientific advisory, posted on the centre's Facebook page, the centre reminded citizens that it was the only official source of information for earthquakes and tsunami's in the ENgllish Speaking Caribbean,

The advisory said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had not sent any warning.  

