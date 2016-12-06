Screams at regiment event

Screams were heard as yesterday’s 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the T&T Regiment Headquarters at Aranguez South, San Juan.

The earthquake struck shortly after President Anthony Carmona presented more than 300 Efficiency Awards to members of the Regiment.

Most of those present remained calm during the event, but some people were heard screaming. One person said after the quake, “That was a big one.”

Others said the quake was very strong, with some predicting it would be a magnitude of over six.

Carmona and National Security Minister Edmund Dillon remained calm during the event. The room was filled with soldiers and other security personnel.

There were no reports of damage or injury at the location.

In an interview before the earthquake, Dillon said security will be beefed up across the country during the Christmas and Carnival seasons.

He said it was expected that certain types of crimes like shoplifting would increase during this period and as has become traditional there would be increased security across the nation.

He said the security forces will place emphasis on targeted areas based on intelligence gathering even after the seasons have ended.

Carmona, in his address, thanked Defence Force members for what they had done to assist the people of Matelot and other communities following the recent flooding and landslides.

Several residents were adversely affected as more than 11 landslides occurred, several roofs blew off and bridges were destroyed. He said there remains a need for more to be done to deal with the issue of climate change in the Caribbean.