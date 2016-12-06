Six killed in Arima accident

An accident at the corner of the O'meara Road and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway has left six people dead.

According to reports, an Isuzu pick-up vehicle with four security officers was heading east along the highway when it came into contact with a grey Mitsubishi Lancer.

The impact caused the Isuzu to go airborne before slamming into the ground.

Initial reports indicate that three people, including two the security officers in the Isuzu died, while three of the occupants in the Lancer also perished.