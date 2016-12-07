Cops want back seatbelt law too

Trying to find who was at fault in Monday night’s accident that left six people dead is not of great concern to the police service, since both drivers died and no one can be prosecuted. What the lawmen hope to achieve is getting drivers to be more cautious and courteous on the road.

Speaking at the weekly police press briefing yesterday, Road Safety Coordinator, Constable Brent Batson, reminded drivers that after you have received the green light you should still wait three to four seconds before proceeding through an intersection. He said a colleague who arrived at the scene and saw “flesh and steel intertwined” was so traumatised he had to leave.

Batson said there are now plans to roll out seven traffic light cameras that capture wayward drivers who zoom through stop lights, adding that the necessary legislative backing is expected to be taken to Parliament soon.

According to police reports, the Romain brothers, Kwme and Kareem, along with Kareem’s best friend Che Peters and Travis Teague’ were heading east along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, when on reaching the O’Meara intersection Teague’s Mitsubishi CK Lancer collided with an Isuzu pick-up heading south along O’Meara Road driven by Ramish Narine. All the passengers in Teague’s vehicle, except for Kwme, died on the scene, as did three occupants of the truck, including Narine, Averniel Thomas and Timothy Fraser. The deceased from the pick-up were all employed with Special Elite Investigations Services Limited and were on their way home after work.

Asked about suggestions that rear seat passengers also be legally obligated to wear seatbelts, Batson said: “There were plans in the Motor Vehicle Authority Bill to implement it as mandatory, once the vehicle is equipped with back seat belts, that passengers be mandated to implement it. But the new bill, I have not seen it written there, so I will have to follow up on it.

“But we welcome anything that raises safety on the roads. Even if it means we all have to buckle up cause it makes sense since the rear seat occupants will face almost the same forces as the front seat occupants during a collision.” Also speaking at yesterday’s briefing was ASP Harrinarine Rampath, who said for the year there were $10,233,000 worth of speeding tickets issued, as well as 2,605 offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol. He said beginning yesterday there was to be an increase in road exercises cracking own on speedsters and intoxicated drivers.