More rain worries stranded residents

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday night into yesterday morning created panic for residents of Brasso Seco and Paria, in the Northern Range, as they braced for more landslides in the rural community.

Trustee of the Brasso Seco Paria Village Council Crystal Bastaldo said though 35 families were still trapped in their homes, one week after landslides blocked off the road leading to the villages.

Yesterday, as clean up efforts continued by forestry workers, the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC), the T&T Regiment and Ministry of Works, Bastaldo said little progress had been made.

Last Tuesday, following persistent showers, Brasso Seco faced a series of landslides, which partially destroyed four homes and fields of crops.

The landslides also resulted in outages of electricity.

“Families are still stranded. At Madamas Road only one resident had his house cleared of mud yesterday,” Bastaldo said.

She said members of the village council had packed 30 hampers containing canned goods, toilet paper and bottled water which were donated on Tuesday by chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon.

“Those items were distributed yesterday to affected residents of Madamas Road, Gomes Trace, Paria Bay Road and Brasso Seco Road. What we need right now is flour, oil, rice, sugar, candles, kerosene and lamps since electricity has not been restored after eight days.”

Bastaldo said the down pour was also hampering the smooth flow of work.

“We have a lot of rainfall since last night. It is not holding up. Everyone is worried that the lands would cave in again. If this should happen we would be caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.”

Outgoing chairman of the TPRC Edwin Gooding said as far as he was aware two excavators and a backhoe had been deployed to clear Madamas Road.

“To get the roads passable we have to clear parts of the mountain which may take a while. This would involve a lot of work. It is not going to be easy,” Gooding said.

