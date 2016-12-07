More security for malls, shopping areas

More police security would be visible in business sectors — especially shopping malls—for Christmas.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon confirmed this yesterday in Parliament, replying to Opposition questions. Dillon said there has been an increase in police presence and joint army-police presence throughout T&T, and business sectors including shopping malls. He said the acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams recently held talks with some business owners and there was security visibility and deterrents in such centres to “give them a sense of comfort.”

He said priority for any areas would depend on information and intelligence gathering by the CoP who would determine where and when troops would be concentrated.

“But the presence will be throughout business sectors especially shopping malls,” he said.

Dillon also responded to Opposition questions on measures taken to mitigate against a recurrence of the June incident where keys from the Port-of-Spain prison went missing. Dillon said T&T Prison Service authorities indicated the incident caused re-evaluation of the established security framework in the city prison.

Measures to prevent a recurrence, he said, included all keys and locks at the prison being replaced. Closed circuit television cameras have been installed, enabling monitoring of officers as well as inmates.

Other visual aids have been set up at strategic points around the prison to ensure that officers are “continuously reminded of the duty and care that must be implemented regarding use of keys.”

Dillon said spot checks have been implemented to ensure officers recorded as being issued keys, “are truly in possession of them.”

Main gate officers have also been told not to allow officers to leave with keys and to note departures in diaries. More thorough daily checks are also being done to ensure officers return keys.

A prison service committee is being established to draft policies regarding all administrative/operational areas of the prison.