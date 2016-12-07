New coach for TT football team

Belgian Tom Saintfiet is the new football coach of T&T. He was unveiled to the media at a press conference at the Hotel Marriot yesterday morning, effectively replacing Stephen Hart in the country's bid to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The little-known Saintfiet who has had short stints with the Bangladesh and Togo national teams earlier this year; Malawi in 2013, Nigeria in 2012; Ethiopia in 2011; Zimbabwe; Namibia in 2008-2010 and Qatar u-17s, was a last choice to Frenchman Phillippe Troussier who proved to be too costly, while Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez and Ecuadorian Eduardo Lara- were both overlooked due to their inability to to speak english.

Meanwhile Caroline Morace was also appointed Women's team coach and technical director of women's football,. She has been recruited on a two and a half year contract, beginning on January 16th 2017 when she is expected here with her staff