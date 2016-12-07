Ruptured main blamed for hole

A ruptured water line left a gaping hole in the heart of San Fernando yesterday.

Two dozen workers from the Water and Sewerage Authority’s South Central office worked on repairing the broken line which opened up following Tuesday’s 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

The hole, which measured ten metres by four metres in length and width, caused concern from pedestrians who said this was the third hole to appear in the city within recent times.

In 2012, another hole appeared at Scott Street while earlier this year another 18 metre hole opened up at Carib Street.

Resident Larick Ferguson said the newest hole at the corner of Coffee Street and Lord Street appeared after the quake.

“We had a depression on the road for more than five years but it is the first time that I actually saw a hole in the road,” Ferguson said. Proprietor of a nearby bar, Gerson Jobity Bourgeoise said he was inside his premises when he felt the bar rocking.

“Nothing was damaged but when we came here this morning we saw a big hole in the road and a pool of water. We could have had a pool party,” Bourgeoise said.

He said prior to the appearance of the hole, the road level had dropped.

“People fell while crossing the street before but it is the first time that we ever saw an actual hole here,” Bourgeoise said.

An official from WASA said the hole was caused by a leak in a 12-inch distribution main. He said that it was possible the earthquake could have caused the main to rupture.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the Office of Disaster Preparednessness Dr Stephen Ramroop said there was no concrete assessment to prove that the water line ruptured or the hole opened up because of the quake.

“It will be inappropriate for me to say it was caused by the earthquake as an assessment has not yet been done,” Ramroop said.

He said that the tremors could have also caused part of the road at Milford, Tobago to cave in.

Giving an overview of the minor damage caused by the quake which occurred at a depth of 26 kilometres, Ramroop said it was fortunate that T&T suffered no major damages.

Apart from minor losses at supermarkets in Arima, Valsayn and Couva, where food items slid off shelves, Ramroop said there were some cracks to houses in Tobago.

A hotel in Port-of-Spain had a damaged aisle while some tiles fell off the ceiling.

He said several buildings in Scarborough were being assessed for structural defects, adding that once assessments are done, proposals would be made at the level of Cabinet to have certain buildings retro-fitted to withstand seismic activity.

He said that the Seismic Research Unit at UWI has been liaising with the Planning Ministry to discuss the impending threat of a more significant earthquake.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said he was not aware of any damage done to the Children’s Hospital, in Couva as a result of the quake.

The $1.5 billion hospital, sits along the Central Range Fault (CRF), a shallow strike slip fault, which has the potential to create a major earthquake when it ruptures.

Deyalsingh said he had no information that any of the hospitals including Port-of-Spain and San Fernando General Hospitals were affected by the quake.