Bank worker killed, stuffed in box

Bank worker Shannon Banfield's body was found in a box and her uniform was torn.

This information was shared by homicide officers on the scene on Charlotte Street where the 20-year-old's body was found less than an hour ago.

Police sources said the woman may have been murdered.

Banfield was reported missing on Monday night after she failed to return home from her job at Republic Bankk Limited, Port-of-Spain.

Banfield told her mother she was going to IAM then Pennywise on Charlotte Street and would travel home.

While homicide officers continue investigations, vendors who ply their goods along the roadside indicated that they had smelled decomposition coming from the building since Monday.