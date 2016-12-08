Body of missing woman found

The body of a woman has been discovered inside IAM and Co building on Charlotte Street.

The body is believed to be that of missing bank worker Shannon Banfield.

The body was found around 2.15 pm today, after police received a report.

Police responded and the building was immediately closed while crime scene investigators went inside.

One of the places Banfield told her mother she would visit before heading home was IAM and Pennywise.

More as this story develops.