Thirty-two year old Andell Busby of Guy Street, Canaan has been charged with the murder of his wife Crystal Tobias-Busby 29, a midwife attached to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Andell Busby, a bus driver employed with PTSC, appeared before a Justice of the Peace at the Scarborough Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

He has been accused of allegedly stabbing his wife at her family's King Street, Plymouth home, while their 2 year old son slept next to her on November 28 around 3am.

She died hours later at hospital.

An autopsy conducted by Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexadrov revealed that Tobias-Busby died as a result of major blood loss, due to multiple stab wounds.

She received stabs to her chest, neck, inner thigh, and defensive wounds on her arm.

The couple would have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on the day she died.

Crystal Tobias- Busby was laid to rest on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to reappear in court before a Magistrate on Friday