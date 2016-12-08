Police are calling on the public for help in locating the whereabouts of two persons of interest in the murder of 20-year-old, Shannon Banfield.

Banfield's body was discovered in a warehouse on Charlotte Street today, three days after disappearing while running errands.

The name of the men police are interested in are Matthew Maharaj and Dale Seecharan.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the T&T Police Service at 800-TIPS, 999, 555 or to go to any police station.