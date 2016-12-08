Republic Bank: This is a tragedy of immeasurable proportions

Republic Bank Limited has responded to the discovery of the body of one of its employees, Shannon Banfield today.

In a statement from Republic Bank, Human Resources General Manager, Anna-María García-Brooks said,

“This is a tragedy of immeasurable proportions and we are at a loss for words to express our shock and sadness.

We kept vigil with the rest of the nation’s concerned citizens, in hope of a safe return of our team member.

Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Shannon’s parents and family at this time.

We have not received any further detailed information from the police, thus far, but we shall continue to work with them as needed.

We have initiated emotional assistance processes for the staff at our Independence Square Branch, as well as for the rest of our Republic Bank family, many of whom are inconsolable.

This is a sad day for the Republic Bank team and for our nation.”