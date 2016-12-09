14 injured as maxi flips on PBR

Fourteen people are currently receiving treatment in hospital after being injured in an accident involving a maxi taxi in Sea Lots this afternoon.

According to reports, around 1 pm, the 24-seater maxi taxi was heading west on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) towards City Gate when it swerved to avoid colliding with a NIssan B13 that was traveling south at the intersection near to Co-operative Citrus Growers Association.

Despite his efforts the maxi taxi driver still hit the car causing him to lose control. The maxi taxi traveled a short distance before it flipped on its side blocking traffic on both lanes of the PBR.

Several of the passengers were reported thrown from the maxi taxi during the accident and were found lying at the side of the road by first responders. The paagengers, who all severed injuries of varying degrees, though none life threatening, were taken to the Port-Spain General Hospital. Both drivers escaped with minor injuries. Traffic was temporarily diverted to Abattoir Road before the both vehicles were towed from the scene, allowing the resumption of vehicular traffic on the PBR.

Police said that when they arrived on the scene the traffic lights at the intersection were non operational.