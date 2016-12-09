2nd autopsy on Shannon as 1st inconclusive

A second autopsy has been ordered on the body of bank clerk Shannon Banfield, after the first returned with inconclusive results yesterday.

Police sources told the T&T Guardian that because Banfield's body was in an advanced stage of decomposition her cause of death could not be immediately determined by forensic pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday. Des Vignes reportedly performed his examination and took samples yesterday but will take some time to produce his final report.

The T&T Guardian understands the second autopsy was recommended to investigators by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in order to bolster the case. The second post mortem is expected be performed next week by one of Des Vignes' two colleagues at the centre - Dr Valery Alexandrov or Eastlyn Burris-McDonald.

Banfield's relatives refused to reveal the results of yesterday's autopsy to media personnel outside the centre yesterday, as they claimed they wished to inform other family members before the news was broadcast.

Meanwhile, the two IAM Company Ltd employees who worked at the Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain warehouse where Banfield's body was found, and were later identified as persons of interest, remained detained yesterday. The duo, Dale Seecharan and Matthew Maharaj, are from San Juan, police said.

Questions are now being asked about the length of time between Banfield's disappearance on Monday and the eventual discovery of her body on Thursday afternoon.

In a telephone interview yesterday, owner of the company, Ishmael Ali, admitted that police investigating Banfield's disappearance came to his store on Tuesday morning seeking CCTV camera footage, but left empty-handed.

"They said they wanted to check the cameras and the staff wasn't too sure they were police. My son, who has a special password for it, said to call him and he would provide it but after that they never called back," Ali said.

However, a press release issued yesterday by the T&T Police Service's Public Affairs Unit said although investigators visited the business three times after her mother reported her missing and requested the CCTV footage, none was forthcoming until her body was found.

"All the other business establishments in the area where Ms Banfield was last known to have been, including Pennywise, were approached for access to their CCTV footage and this was immediately forthcoming," the release said, adding strict protocol was followed in the investigation.

Contacted to respond, Ali maintained he co-operated with the police and was only contacted a second time on Thursday when Banfield's body was found.

"Shortly after I got the news I start to call the police in Port-of-Spain and Senior Supt Boxhill came to my office to look at the monitors. They came around 1 pm and left after 7 pm. We did not deny them anything. I co-operate with the police all the time," Ali said.

"We don't be at that store at all, so it is only staff. They (the police) could have find out who I am and come and see me and I would have helped in any way I can."

Banfield, of Mc Carthy Street, Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, was last seen leaving her work place—RBL's Independence Square branch—around 4 pm on Monday.

In a telephone conversation with her mother Sherry-Ann Lopez around that time, Banfield had said she was leaving work to purchase items at the same store (IAM) she was eventually found in. Lopez said she would normally drop off and pick up her daughter from work, but she (Banfield) decided to travel on Monday.

Banfield's body was discovered hidden under some boxes in company's third floor storeroom around 1.30 pm on Thursday by employees who were searching for the source of a strong decomposing scent which they believe was a dead rat. Banfield's purse and shopping bags were found near to her body.

Ali yesterday revealed that his two employees turned suspects were recently hired by his company.

"It is 50 years we in business. All of our employees have been working 19 years and 26 years, we don't really have too much new employees like those two," he said.

While he said the incident was very worrying, Ali said he would be attempting to reopen the business by next week to take advantage of Christmas shoppers.

"Its is Christmas time and business has been rough so we want to open back. But the place must be fumigated first and the employees have to get some counseling because they are all shaken up," Ali said.

Ali also dismissed links being made on social media between Banfield's death and that of former employee Shenese Samuel, who disappeared after she left her Lopinot home on January 24 last year for a job interview in Port-of-Spain. Ali noted that Samuel had been laid off by the company over an incident several months before her disappearance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harikrishen Baldeo and Senior Supt Saisnarine Mahabir of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing investigations.