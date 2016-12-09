Cops want back seatbelt law too

Trying to find who was at fault in Monday night’s accident that left six people dead is not of great concern to the police service, since both drivers died and no one can be prosecuted. What the lawmen hope to achieve is getting drivers to be more cautious and courteous on the road.

Speaking at the weekly police press briefing yesterday, Road Safety Coordinator, Constable Brent Batson, reminded drivers that after you have received the green light you should still wait three to four seconds before proceeding through an intersection. He said a colleague who arrived at the scene and saw “flesh and steel intertwined” was so traumatised he had to leave.

Kapil Deonarinesingh They should advertise safety driving tips on the TV and radio stations because people does switching lanes on the highway jus so without there indicators on. How hard it is to put on yuh indicator? To me that is what causes many accidents on d highway.....senseless driving

Jerome Smith So they goin tuh beef up harassing careful drivers about window tints, fading license plate numbers, inspection stickers, wearing seat belts, car paint quality and car music. While they do that to raise revenue for government reckless drivers goin undetected.

Law enforcement and domestic abuse to make the love partner comply follow the same thought process. T&T have any laws that draw upon positive motivation. Or draw upon awarding desired behaviours? When these decision makers goin the realize they bulldog approach ain’t the solution?

Christal Fye If there is no one to enforce it what is the sense. They could bring back hanging too.

Sista Doll They need to send out the relevant authorities an enforce the dam law on a regular basis,an not just when they are in the moods.....simple!!!

Dixie-Ann Belle Using cameras at intersections and ticketing offenders would be a welcome method.

Fast-track city

T&T does not have any major emergency plan to deal with the aftermath of a major earthquake said Gregory Aboud, President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA).

He referred to Tuesday’s earthquake 6.1 tremor which hit T&T.

“It was a very sharp earthquake but it was short in duration and the country escaped from any major damage. But it does draw into question our capability to deal with a major event. We do not at this time have a settled evacuation plan in the event of a catastrophe like an earthquake. We only have plans to deal with flooding and storms but we do not have an emergency evacuation plan to cope with a major seismic event,” he said.

Davlon Seeram Do we even have an idea?

Luke Sagittarius We don’t even have a plan for crime you’ll stressing on earthquake

Jamal Peters They can’t fix a pothole properly what are the odds of handling an earthquake damaged country?

Jerome Smith DOMA decrying inability to clear out the city in the event of a disaster. But the same DOMA don’t want to decentralize their businesses out of the capital city to reduce the number of people who might need clearing out in a heavy disaster hit the city. They don’t want government to decentralize either. Hypocrites.

Harry Ramharack Any suggestions from anyone? Roadways can collapse in an earthquake.

Lucretia Violet Jupiter One sinkhole at the Lighthouse stops entry into POS, Sealots/ Beetham residents get vex, a gas truck in Central turns over in the road, all these incidents and the country shuts down. any questions?

Residents cut off

Hours after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake rocked T&T, a section of the Basta Hall Main Road in Couva caved in, rupturing a water line, and triggering angry protests by residents.

The road connects Basta Hall to Milton and the main district in Couva. The area has about 500 people.

Karlene Sonders You people wicked to the bone. Why not thank God to be alive today.

Nerissa Dqueen The earthquake is being blamed for everything now!....WASA must be feeling relieved!!

Theresa Lia Not being in Indonesia where over 100 people are dead and 9000 homeless, instead of giving thanks, you create a bonfire to protest a leak, luckily it is not dry season......then you have a raging bush fire, blame the firemen when it is not brought under control. Trini mentality.

Samantha Maria Tyson I don’t understand this concept of blocking road and burning debris, they mostly inconvenience their neighbours and other residents steups

Stephen Sookram Apparently thats what you have to do to get things done in this country, PROTEST! so what if the community is inconvenienced for a day?

Anessa Simone Hamilton This protest was organised pretty quickly eh! Now if only we could mobilise like this to lend support to others. We have a busy last few months of the year...