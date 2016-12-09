Italian denies he caused T&T snail invasion

An Italian national living in Alyce Glen, Diego Martin, who is alleged to have introduced the Giant African Snail into T&T years ago, yesterday denied these claims.

Instead, the man claimed he was a victim of the invasion just like everyone else in the West Trinidad but was an unfortunate victim of his neighbours’ “malice and spite.”

Speaking to the T&T Guardian on Wednesday, director in the Research Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Deo Nandlal, said it was suspected the snails had been brought into the country eight years ago by a foreigner. It was first detected in Alyce Glen before spreading to Carenage and Westmoorings.

On condition his name not be used, however, the businessman yesterday confirmed he was visited by officials of the Ministry of Agriculture in 2008, who questioned him and also collected samples of the snails which had been found in his garden at the time.

But he denied he was responsible for the snail’s presence in T&T, saying he had been married and resident in the country since 1970. He said he observed the snails in his garden but was unaware they were notifiable pests at the time.

However, he said his neighbours, who he admitted he had some troubles with, may have given the ministry officials a different story and they visited his home.

After realising that he too had an infestation, he said the ministry officials told him the snails could have entered the country via fruits and vegetables being imported from the region, treated the problem and left. That was the last time he had seen officials from the ministry, he said. He stressed that he has always complied with regulations governing local trade.

Meanwhile, the task force set up by ministry to deal with the problem, is scheduled to meet today to discuss new strategies to combat the current invasion of snails sweeping through agricultural lands in Orange Grove and Macoya.