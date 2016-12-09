JTUM to office holders Defend us against Mouttet

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is calling on the highest ranked office holders in T&T to ensure the preservation of institutional democracy by defending them against unwarranted attacks by aggrieved businessmen.

Calling on President Anthony Carmona; Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley; Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi; and Chief Justice Ivor Archie to “come out in strong condemnation of unbridled frontal attacks on the independence of the Industrial Court and its judges,” JTUM leader Ancel Roget has accused businessman Frank Mouttet of disrespecting the laws of this country.

Further angered by claims that the trade union movement was “In some sort of collusion against business,” it was an unapologetic Roget who promised to intensify protest actions in the days ahead if no apology was forthcoming.

Joining with the leaders of several unions to carry out a silent protest outside the T&T Chamber of Commerce, Westmoorings yesterday - Roget said statements made during a seminar at the Chamber last week could have far-reaching implications for the working class people of the country.

Speaking during a seminar hosted by the Chamber titled “The Impact of Industrial Court Judgments on Your Business,” - Mouttet said the Industrial Court was to be blamed for decreased levels of productivity in the country and which was making it increasingly difficult for employers to terminate workers.

Mouttet was also said to have hinted that the court was harsh and oppressive towards employers while favouring workers and their representative unions.

Media reports claimed Mouttet suggested the court had made retrenchment into a business whereby employees were now “lining up to be fired” in order to receive compensation.

Referring to these statements, Roget said he was disturbed by the sentiments expressed which directly threatened “Industrial relations, industrial peace and justice for the small man and workers of this country.”

Roget said workers were subjected to “all kinds of inhumane acts” including working for long hours with reduced pay and even no pay in some instances as well as being fired summarily by employers.

He said the remarks were “reckless, calculated and aimed at targeting the independent institution of the court.”

Roget said, “We call on the President, Prime Minister, Attorney General, Chief Justice, the Law Association and Judiciary to come out in strong condemnation of these unbridled frontal attacks on the independence of the Industrial Court and its judges, and also lumping the trade union in some sort of collusion against business.”

Roget said if the country was to move forward, it would have to be done “on the backs of workers” and they must be respected as they were the tools via which employers were able to profit.