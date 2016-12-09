Laid-off OAS worker killed driving PH

When OAS worker Norris Mendoza got laid off last year, he started working PH to get money to support his family and to send his eldest daughter, Elise, to university.

But Mendoza’s dreams of seeing his daughter graduate were brought to an abrupt end on Wednesday night, when two men posing as passengers hijacked, robbed, stabbed and shot him dead.

Police believe Mendoza, 44, picked up two men at High Street, Princes Town, but it is uncertain what happened along the way.

Around 10.30 pm, officers were on patrol when they saw Mendoza’s Wingroad parked off a deserted road off Fifth Company, Second Branch Trace, Indian Walk, Moruga. The car’s headlights were on and a door was open. As the officers approached, two men jumped out the car and ran, police said.

Further checks revealed blood in the back seat and when the officers followed the bloody trail downhill, they found Mendoza’s body down a precipice. His hands were tied and he had several stab wounds in his chest.

A photograph of a bloodied body with handcuffs was being circulated on social media yesterday, but senior officers denied Mendoza was handcuffed when he was found dead.

At the family’s Poui Trace, Moruga home, Mendoza’s aunt Margaret London said the entire community was saddened by his untimely death. She said Mendoza got laid off last year after the $7.4 billion Solomon Hochoy Highway extension project was shut down.

“Since then he trying to make ends meet. He used to do a little construction and he used to cut people yard with the weedwacker. He loved his wife and his daughters. He was a kind-hearted family man,” London said, adding Mendoza was looking forward to celebrating Christmas.

Mendoza’s wife, Kristy, said they were supposed to start Christmas cleaning yesterday. The family had already put up a Christmas tree and Mendoza hoped his family could enjoy a special Christmas with the extra money he earned.

Kristy said Mendoza never worked the graveyard shift.

“He was careful not to work late. I went to church and he was supposed to pick me up at 9.30 pm. When he did not come I got worried,” Kristy said.

She said sometime later she got a call that Mendoza was found dead. She said Mendoza never received his outstanding wages or his severance payments from OAS.

“Now he is gone and we have to find a way to cope with this,” Kristy said.

Police said they have not yet arrested anyone in connection with Mendoza’s death. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 800-TIPS.