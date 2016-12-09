Man slain, 2 injured in PoS ambush

A Laventille man became another casualty of the ongoing Rasta City and Muslim war on Thursday night, when he was gunned down near his home.

The shooting also injured the man’s brother and a teenage girl.

According to police, around 9.30 pm Omari “Night Man” Goodridge was with his brother Tekima Goodridge and their friend Dey-Shaun Campbell near their Dan Kelly, Laventille home, when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire.

Police said Goodridge, 25, was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His younger brother was shot in both legs while Campbell was shot in the leg. Both Tekima, 24, and Campbell were hospitalised last night.

Speaking at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday, Goodridge’s mother, Terri-Ann Goodridge, said her sons spent most of the day Thursday with her and about an hour after they left she was told her eldest boy was dead and the other injured.

She added that her son was not involved in any gang activity, but said he lived in an area that had gang activity. She said, however, that he never told her of being threatened by anyone.

Another relative, who did not want to be identified, said there was once unity in the warring parts of East Port-of-Spain as “all was one.”

The relative added that Goodridge “was no saint” as he would defend himself from any attacks, but did not divulge if he was involved in any other criminal activity.

In an unrelated incident, a man’s dismembered body was found in a toilet in Malick, Barataria, yesterday.

His right hand was cut off, as were both his legs. A cutlass was found next to the body.