Unfair distribution of relief supplies

A week and half after being devastated by floods and landslides, no water and communication, some Matelot residents are complaining that although relief supplies were donated to the tiny north-eastern community none had reached their doorsteps.

President of the St Helena Village Council in Matelot, John Lewis, said yesterday the items were not being distributed equitably.

“The problem is that the people who distributed the foodstuff did not give everyone who was affected. There are talks on the ground that some flood victims did not receive anything.”

Lewis said approximately 150 households in the community experienced flooding and strong winds and were still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Some fishermen lost their boats and agricultural plots were flattened, residents said.

“At lower Matelot, it have people there who said they got a limited supply. It have people who say they did not get at all. That is the sentiments being expressed,” Lewis said. Some residents said all they received was one box of Crix biscuits and a case of water, while others took more than they needed.

While water supply had been restored, residents said they were using the old dam but the water was still dirty because of silt and debris in the water courses. They pleaded for bottled water and non-perishable food supplies.

President of the Matelot Village Council Anderson Zoe said he had no problem with a decision by chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon to take some of the supplies donated to Matelot to other residents in Brasso Seco and Paria, who were also affected by last week’s disaster.

“I don’t have a problem with extra food stuff and supplies being given to another community since Matelot people are beginning to get back on its feet,” Zoe said.

Rondon responding to criticism for helping Brasso Seco residents stood by his decision to help others.

He said coming out of the bacchanal Matelot people were trying to create, he has learned one thing. He admitted that while some people had stored away relief items, others had none.

“God forbid if there is a disaster again. I have learned something... I am not going out to people like that again. These people are too inconsiderate,” Rondon said.

“If you go into one of the classrooms at the Matelot Primary School you would see boxes of goods, cleaning agents, bottled water and other things that were donated to them. While these items there other people suffering. I would not stand and allow that. Other people need help too. Any village that has a disaster I would render assistance.”

Asked if he got authorisation from the residents to share the food supplies, Rondon said he did not need to consult with them.

“I don’t have to consult with them. When I saw on Sunday what was taking place in Brasso Seco I decided to deliver some of the supplies that I got from FEEL who was informed.”

He said what got him upset was the fact that Matelot people did not distribute the supplies equally and fairly.

“One family alone went home with four tins of Crix. The people who were sharing were giving away to their friends and family. I can’t handle that,” Rondon said.