Al-Rawi: System will shut down

T&T’s banking system will “shut down” if the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) is not passed in Parliament says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

“What is on the table for us is to have countries outside of T&T tell us who has foreign accounts that are inexplicable. To tell the people of T&T there is a foreign account in England, the United States, in China, belonging to this person. You have got to ask why the whole country would not want it to happen. If we do not put this into effect the banking system will shut down,” he said.

On Saturday, Al-Rawi had slammed the Opposition for their walkout of Parliament on Friday which he said was done to avoid debating the critical FATCA legislation.

The revised deadline for the passage of the FATCA legislation is February 2017. Al-Rawi spoke yesterday at the hand over ceremony of 100 wheelchairs to senior citizens at Sackville Street, Port-of-Spain.

Hannah Janoura, businesswoman and philanthropist told the T&T Guardian that the funds were raised earlier this year at MovieTowne and the first batch of 100 wheelchairs were distributed in September and the batch on Sunday was the second.

Al-Rawi repeated that the ruling party has 23 seats in Parliament but needs 26 votes to have the FATCA legislation passed.

“I cannot force anyone to support what I am saying but we, the people can demand it out of sheer common sense.”

He said society must develop new strategies to deal with the blood and gore that people witness everyday in a crime ridden society.

“There is a lot of crime and our streets are bloody. We have savage images that are circulating instantaneously on social media. There was an image I saw yesterday, and I am sure many of you all would have seen of a man dismembered by his son. The mere fact it is on our phone shows the removal of our social consciousness in our society where we become immune to these images,” he said.

He also pointed out that crime does not happen “without profit.”

“Nobody is in the drug business for free. Gang wars which happen and shootings which happen, happen over surf to sell product. That is why I need popular understanding that the attack has to be to follow money and the profit,” he said.

To deal with the complex problems, he said an efficient court system would help which would make criminals more accountable.