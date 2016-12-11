Early Christmas for San Juan looters

Christmas came two weeks early for some looters in San Juan yesterday.

Last month, on November 21, D&J Budget Mart Limited, located at Prizgar Road in San Juan, went up in flames.

D&J is a supplier of liquor and dry goods and as a result of the fire, hundred of thousands of dollars worth of items went up in flames.

The fire broke out around 1.30 am.

When the fire broke out neighbours began a bucket brigade in an attempt to battle the blaze.

The fire services eventually arrived, fought the blaze and were able to ensure that it did not spread to nearby houses.

The tide changed yesterday, however, as neighbours opted to loot the business place instead. Video footage of the looting went viral on social media site Facebook yesterday.

People were seen leaving the business place with an array of items including alcohol, soft drinks, and cheese.

Prizgar Road was packed with cars being filled with loot.

Some people escaped with items in their arms instead.

One of the men involved in taking items from D&J said the company received compensation from its insurer and that they were given the green-light by the owner to take what they wanted.

This explanation could not be verified by the Sunday Guardian.