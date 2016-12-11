Local artistes ‘lock arms’ for murder victims

Dozens of concerned citizens including artistes such as Mavis John, Kees Dieffenthaller, Teresa Awai, Anya Ayoung-Chee and Danielle Jones-Hunte yesterday turned up at Nelson Mandela Park, St James to “lock arms” in a show of solidarity for murder victims and their families who often feel bereft, abandoned, angry and disappointed.

While the group which has been dubbed Arm-in-Arm is not headed by a singular person, those responsible for organising the mid-morning event said it was “To give a voice to those who have been silenced.”

The concerned father went on: “It is for those who are afraid to speak up and for those who don’t have a voice, to let them know there are people who care and hopefully get more people to care.”

Born out of public outrage over the murder of Republic Bank employee Shannon Banfield, the initiative attracted a wide cross section of people which included persons from as young as one, to a retired attorney over the age of 90.

One mother said she was now determined to become her neighbour’s keeper.

Upset over the state of crime in the country, the woman continued: “It has been going on now for way too long and it is getting progressively worse.”

Admitting she was considering emigrating as a result, the woman said she was hoping to make the perpetrators of these crimes sit up and realise the disregard for human life that was being displayed each time someone was killed.

“Something is wrong with people. We lack love, we lack compassion and we need to be united,” she said, adding, “We are ready to represent whatever small portion of T&T that is ready to stand up and speak up. People are afraid to do that because they have lost faith in the system.”

A second woman said: “We are a nation in mourning. We don’t have an action plan but will support those with the power, strength and tenacity to go forward and take action.”

Miniature wooden crosses—which were said to be symbolic of those who had passed—were presented to members of the gathering and later hammered into the ground alongside newspaper clippings of murders that had occurred during the year.

Holding hands as they sang Let There Be Peace on Earth, persons were later invited to place flowers near the crosses as they closed ranks and gathered in a tight circle during which they commiserated about past murders.

Also joining the group yesterday were members of a football team that had been engaged in a friendly match at the Park, as they agreed the initiative was “too important not to lend our voice to it.”

Entertainer Mavis John said she was compelled to support it as a mother and grandmother who was filled with a range of emotions over the general crime situation.

She said, “T&T is ours and we have to take care of it. We have to make changes.”

Local fashion designer Anya Ayoung-Chee, praised those who heeded the call to come out and demonstrate solidarity as she said, “We have a situation that is completely out of control. Not just violence against women, but violence in general is growing. This is a signal that people care and a signal that people want change.”

Calling for continuous, deliberate and ongoing action, Ayoung-Chee said while some deaths may be given more attention than others, “Every life matters.”

She said Banfield’s murder had struck a chord among the population, resulting in many groups and persons exploring ways and means of how to support and strengthen existing methods and legislation pertaining to crime.

Vice President, Marketing, TSTT, Camille Campbell appealed, “We need to stand together as a nation in solidarity as the level of murders and crime is out of control. Nobody feels safe by themselves any more walking on the streets at night and driving. It is really horrific. We have to find a way to send a message and touch the criminal elements.”

Playwright Teresa Awai said yesterday’s demonstration was the start of a support network for T&T and families who have lost loved ones.

She added: “It is also a way to show government that we are here to support you and the police in whatever initiatives you want to take. We are here to find solutions as well.”

Businesswoman Danielle Jones-Hunte said: “There isn’t a season that hasn’t been tainted by the blood of murder in T&T. It is time for justice. As a mother now, I had no choice but to be here because we have to teach children that respect starts in the home, respect for body, respect for self, respect for life.”

Psychologist Ronald John said there was a sense of sadness which had invaded T&T, that had gone beyond anything previously known.

“The country feels pain and it breaks my heart to read of it and the families who have to deal with this,” he said.

Describing any circumstance surrounding murder as tragic, John said it was important to ensure and preserve the emotional and mental health of the relatives who had lost loved ones.

Reinforcing his promise to provide voluntary help to persons within 24 hours of an incident, John said he had a cadre of skilled counselors who were ready, willing and able to assist people.