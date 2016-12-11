Network of NGOs: End violence now

Women, men and children assembled at the National Library, Abrecromby Street, Port-of-Spain, last evening demanding an end to violence in T&T.

This as the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women and Organisation for Abused and Battered Individuals staged a solidarity vigil for 20-year-old banker Shannon Banfield and the other 45 women who were killed in T&T this year.

They held their candles and formed a human shield in front of the library on Abercromby Street.

The demanded: “Violence must stop! Violence must stop, now!”

Others read poems and gave brief remarks insisting that Banfield’s death would not be on people’s minds for only nine days.

“We will not stop thinking about her death,” one woman said. Another said: “We have reached breaking point in this country over crime, we have reached breaking point.” Another said: “Enough is enough, this must stop now,” while another speaker said: “We have to become our sister’s keeper and brother’s keeper.”

There was a police presence at the vigil.

Marcus Kissoon told the T&T Guardian the vigil was not only for Banfield but all those who had been killed violently in T&T.

“This is a community issue and not just an individual issue, “ he said.

He stressed: “The only way that we could take back our country is if we stand together in solidarity.”

Kissoon said: “We have had enough and we are calling on our men to stand up with us and take responsibility and reclaim the role of head healthy manhood and save our women and children.”

Banfield was found dead in an IAM store on Charlotte Street last Thursday, days after she was reported missing.