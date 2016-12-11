Surrender to polic

“Come forward and take responsibility for your crime.” These were the words of Joseph Changar to the murderers of his brother-in-law, Cyril Ramesh Maharaj yesterday.

Changar delivered the eulogy at Maharaj’s funeral at his Arena Road, Freeport, home yesterday.

Maharaj, 70, was murdered at his home sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning by intruders. He was beaten and stabbed multiple times. Family members believe that people from the area were responsible for the horrendous act.

“I am asking the perpetrators to come forward and ask for forgiveness, you acted worse than animals that night and thought you would get away with it,” an emotional Changar said. “What is so sad is a feeble old man was murdered inside his own house and you all continue to roam free.”

Changar asked mourners if they felt safe living in the once-peaceful community.

“We live locked away in burglar proof houses and we are still not safe, this is not fair. Do you feel safe living in this community? Do you feel the police and the Government are doing enough to protect the citizens?”

Changar described Maharaj as a family man who did not care much for material possessions.

Officiating pundit Rudranath Maharaj also called on those responsible to surrender themselves to police.

However, he said while God may forgive the murderers, relatives and friends will not.

“This was a premeditated act, you planned and schemed your way into this home and executed your plan. While God may forgive you, I will not, the families that you hurt will not,” he said.

“Defenseless was Ramesh, a 70-year-old stroke victim, and you took his life but now you are running for yours?”

Pundit Maharaj also advised mourners to organise neighbourhood watches and be vigilant at all times. MP for the area, Dr Bhoe Tewarie, also attended the funeral. He spoke briefly to mourners, advising them to be vigilant to ensure situations like that are not repeated in their community.