Man killed in shootout

A Pleasantville man was killed in a shoot out with Couva police yesterday following a report of a robbery.

Police said that around 2 am, Sgt Mohammed, PC Rajpat and PC Samaroo were responding to a robbery at La Croix Street, Couva. Upon arrival, they saw William Hernandez, 32, running away from the scene.

When the officers approached, Hernandez allegedly opened fire on them. The officers returned fire and a wounded Hernandez ran off. While chasing him, two of the officers fell into a nearby river and suffered minor injuries.

They later found Hernandez lying on the ground a short distance away. Cpl Solomon and officers of the Inter Agency Task Force's Strike Team also responded.

DMO Dr Reddy examined that body and ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre. The injured officers were taken to the Couva District Health Facility for treatment. Supt Corbette visited the scene and is continuing enquiries.