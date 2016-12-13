Missing 35-year-old woman found alive at San Fernando General Hospital

Relatives of missing vendor Heather Barriteau are breathing a sigh of relief after she was found alive at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Barriteau,35, of La Brea went missing on Friday after she was seen liming with a man at a bar at Mucurapo Street, San Fernando.

Her husband Devon Paul said that after Barriteau left the bar, she boarded a car along Mucurapo Street to meet a friend.

However, he said he believes that the driver abducted Barriteau, and that she was being held at a house in Marabella against her will before she was released.

Paul said Barriteau made her way to the San Fernando General Hospital and the staff contacted the police.

He said she made a report to both San Fernando and La Brea police.

