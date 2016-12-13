Schoolgirl missing

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is seeking the urgent assistance from members of the public in locating a 14-year-old schoolgirl, who was last seen at her home at around 6 am on Saturday.

Destiny Jackson, of Charford Court, Port-of-Spain, was reported missing to the Besson Street Police Station by her grandmother, Roberta Jack, on Monday.

She is a student of Morvant Laventille Secondary School.

Destiny has long black hair, is 5 feet tall and is of mixed descent. She was last seen wearing a grey dress.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing school girl is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.