Southbound traffic at standstill after truck overturns on highway
Published:
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A truck overturned on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay this afternoon, causing a traffic standstill, but so far no reported injuries.
At around 2 pm, the truck was passing the Forres Park flyover, on the southbound lane, when it overturned, spilling diesel into the road and causing at least one other vehicle to spin off the road.
More as this develops.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online